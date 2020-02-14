Car Crash Takes Down Traffic Light In Upper Darby on February 14, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published It happened at 69th Street and Marshall Road. It happened at 69th Street and Marshall Road.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Car Crash Takes Down Traffic Light In Upper Darby APP DOWN LOAD IT NOW FOR FREONAPPLE AND ANDROID DEVICES.BREAKING NEWS RIGHT NOW INUPPER DARBY POLICE AREDIRECTING TRAFFIC AFTER A CARCRASHED TOOK DOWNEY TRAFFICLIGHT.CHOPPER THREE IS LIVE OVER THESCENE AT 69TH STREET ANDMARSHALL ROAD.







You Might Like



Tweets about this ABC11 EyewitnessNews Section of New Bern Avenue reopens after crash takes down traffic lights https://t.co/UHmPUFOwZH 1 week ago Gloria Rodriguez RT @ABC11_WTVD: Section of New Bern Avenue closed after crash takes down traffic lights https://t.co/2XCm2BvNr4 1 week ago ABC11 EyewitnessNews Section of New Bern Avenue closed after crash takes down traffic lights https://t.co/2XCm2BvNr4 1 week ago