Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Happy Graduation To Latest Group Of Canine Companions!

Happy Graduation To Latest Group Of Canine Companions!

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Happy Graduation To Latest Group Of Canine Companions!

Happy Graduation To Latest Group Of Canine Companions!

Founded in 1975, Canine Companions for Independence is a non-profit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Penguin Pupdate: Feb. 28, 2020 [Video]Penguin Pupdate: Feb. 28, 2020

Canine Companions for Independence puppy raiser Jill Sabo and Penguin stop by for their weekly pupdate!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:59Published

Penguin Pupdate: Feb. 21, 2020 [Video]Penguin Pupdate: Feb. 21, 2020

Canine Companions for Independence puppy raiser Jill Sabo and her service pup-in-training Penguin stop by to show off his weekly progress!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.