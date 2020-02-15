CALM WITH HORSES Movie Clip

CALM WITH HORSES Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Ex-boxer Douglas ‘Arm’ Armstrong (Cosmo Jarvis, LADY MACBETH, PEAKY BLINDERS) is the faithful and violent right-hand man to the drug-dealing Devers clan, ready to dole out beatings at the whim of his best friend, and the family’s unpredictable protégé, Dympna (Barry Keoghan, DUNKIRK, AMERICAN ANIMALS).

Arm’s struggle to find his place in the world has consequences on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ursula (Niamh Algar, THE VIRTUES, THE LAST RIGHT) as she strives to find a better life for herself and their young son Jack.

Torn between these two families, Arm's loyalties are tested when he is asked to kill for the first time.

Directed by BAFTA nominee Nick Rowland, CALM WITH HORSES is based on the gripping novella by Colin Barrett, and executive produced by Michael Fassbender and his production company DMC Film.

