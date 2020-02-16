New Zealander Evans races to win at chaotic Mexico ePrix

SHOWS: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO (FEBRUARY 15, 2020)(FORMULA E OPERATIONS LTD - SEE SCRIPT FOR RESTRICTIONS) 1.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM FORMULA-E MEXICO CITY EPRIX, WON BY MITCH EVANS STORY: New Zealander Mitch Evans won a chaotic Mexico City ePrix for the Jaguar team on Saturday (February 15) to seize the lead in the all-electric Formula E championship after four races.

Portuguese driver Antonio Felix Da Costa took second place for DS Techeetah, his second successive podium appearance, with Swiss Sebastien Buemi third for Nissan e.dams for his first points of the campaign.

Starting second behind Porsche's pole-sitter Andre Lotterer, Evans took the lead from the German into the first corner and enjoyed an untroubled run to only his second victory in the series.

"I tried not to (look back)," said Evans.

"When you are out in front you can just sort of get in your own rhythm.

It was pretty tough, a quite close start with Andre -- almost deja vu from Rome." The New Zealander's only other win, and Jaguar's first, was in Rome last year when Lotterer was also on pole, that time for DS Techeetah.

Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne, the previous leader for Mercedes, failed to score on an afternoon with plenty of incident and retirements.

Evans now has 47 points, one clear of Britain's Alexander Sims who finished fifth for BMW I Andretti.

Vandoorne, named during the week as Mercedes' Formula One reserve, dropped to fourth on 38.

The safety car was deployed with 48 minutes to go after Geox Dragon's Nico Mueller ploughed into the wall at turn one.

Brazilian Felipe Massa clipped the wall and retired his Venturi while Lotterer's race also ended early following substantial bodywork damage.

Britain's Sam Bird crashed out at turn three while running in second place for Envision Virgin Racing, a position that would have seen him take over at the top had he finished there.

(Production: David Grip)