Canadian Bacon movie (1995)

Canadian Bacon movie (1995) - Plot synopsis: The U.S. President, low in the opinion polls, gets talked into raising his popularity by trying to start a cold war against Canada.

Genre: Comedy Director: Michael Moore Writer: Michael Moore Stars: John Candy, Alan Alda, Rhea Perlman
Mark Green @LaLiberalVetera Canadian Bacon is still his best movie ever. 16 hours ago

Mark Mahovlich Canadian Bacon Official Trailer #1 - Rip Torn Movie (1995) HD https://t.co/x2aJFkUB2W via @YouTube 2 days ago

Clint "Ratbag" Kritzer @karlakakes56 I am well versed in Canadian culture thanks to Bob and Doug McKenzie on SCTV, Red Green on PBS, and t… https://t.co/OYkYxyOf1C 2 days ago

Lowell Roemer @JobyOtero This reminded me of the movie Canadian Bacon. https://t.co/e6entjQs2A 4 days ago

cmacs @thehill I'm a hockey playin' bacon eatin' baseball watchin' Canadian and I thought Parasite was the best movie I'd… https://t.co/QKZk90Sc3l 5 days ago

Class. Movie Reviews @DawsOrion83 Canadian Bacon - the movie or the food 5 days ago

Michael Kimel @antihero_kate A great quote from an awful movie (Canadian Bacon) seems apropos: “There's a time to think, and a ti… https://t.co/7v3xBicUeX 5 days ago

