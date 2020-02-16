Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Maya Jama doesn't cook

Maya Jama doesn't cook

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Maya Jama doesn't cook
Maya Jama would rather order a takeaway than cook her own meal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Maya Jama explains how she deals with online abuse

Maya Jama has said she combats online abuse by going on holiday and switching her phone off to escape...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald


TV star Maya Jama casts doubt over her support for Bristol Rovers with West Ham declaration

The Radio One presenter has a family of Gas lovers but has declared her love for a different team...
Bristol Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Maya Jama Is Not The Cooking Type [Video]Maya Jama Is Not The Cooking Type

Here's the story.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:04Published

Stormzy fights the tears during performance of Lessons [Video]Stormzy fights the tears during performance of Lessons

Stormzy was almost reduced to tears when he performed 'Lessons - a song about his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama over the weekend.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.