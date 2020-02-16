|
Top 10 Most Awkward Ellen Moments
|
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 13:47s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Most Awkward Ellen Moments
The most awkward Ellen moments are impossible to look away from, no matter how hard you try.
For this list, we’ll only be considering uncomfortable moments with Ellen’s celebrity guests, as there’s only so much awkwardness we can handle in one list.
Our countdown includes Whole Jessica Simpson interview, Kanye’s rant, when Ellen cooked with Giada De Laurentiis, and more!
|
Top 10 Most Awkward Ellen Moments
The most awkward Ellen moments are impossible to look away from, no matter how hard you try.
For this list, we’ll only be considering uncomfortable moments with Ellen’s celebrity guests, as there’s only so much awkwardness we can handle in one list.
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Top 10 Most Confrontational Hell’s Kitchen Moments
The most confrontational Hell’s Kitchen moments brought the room temperature to a boil. For this list, we’ll be looking at the loudest, fiercest, and most explosive confrontations from Hell’s..
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:01Published
Top 10 Cringiest Love Is Blind Moments
Love hurts and the cringiest Love Is Blind moments are proof. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most awkward moments from this Netflix reality show.
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:18Published
|