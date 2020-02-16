Josh Archibald buries winning goal in OT 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:56s - Published Josh Archibald buries winning goal in OT Leon Draisaitl sends a pass to Josh Archibald, who skates in and beats James Reimer to lift the Oilers to an overtime win 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this