Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Black and Mobile the First Black-Owned Food Delivery Service!

Black and Mobile the First Black-Owned Food Delivery Service!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:05s - Published < > Embed
Black and Mobile the First Black-Owned Food Delivery Service!

Black and Mobile the First Black-Owned Food Delivery Service!

Black and Mobile is a new meal delivery option with a community-driven purpose.

The venture is the first black-owned food delivery service in Philly, exclusively highlighting and delivering meals from black-owned businesses.

Their slogan is ‘Cultured Delivered’ and their mission is to cast a light on the Black-Owned businesses in Philadelphia.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Black and Mobile the First Black-Owned Food Delivery Service!

Watch full episodes of My Go-To online at ABC.

Stream Black and Mobile the First Black-Owned Food Delivery Service!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrCarte38682982

Mr. Carter RT @garyalsmith: Yahaya Mohammed got a callup in 2007 when Claude LeRoy was Black Stars coach. Was ahead of AFCON 2008. This is not his fi… 1 minute ago

garyalsmith

Gary #JoySports Yahaya Mohammed got a callup in 2007 when Claude LeRoy was Black Stars coach. Was ahead of AFCON 2008. This is not… https://t.co/QwLw6zyw1C 2 hours ago

Intuition_Y

Intuition RT @croydonhealth: Join us & give blood on the @GiveBloodNHS Blood Mobile this Friday! We're inviting first time blood donors of black her… 10 hours ago

PImouokhome

Princewill Imouokhome @ProfSamsonW https://t.co/u3e1m4UHWT Hello, We are a Black owned blockchain company that has released the first mo… https://t.co/HajcVzwL4S 15 hours ago

PImouokhome

Princewill Imouokhome @StaceyPlaskett https://t.co/u3e1m4UHWT Hello, We are a Black owned blockchain company that has released the first… https://t.co/9k6n8fnBBH 15 hours ago

excensio

Excensio, First of His Name, King of the Andals RT @PImouokhome: @IPProfEvans @CrowdieAdvisors @cmesi https://t.co/u3e1m4UHWT Hello, We are a Black owned blockchain company that has rele… 15 hours ago

excensio

Excensio, First of His Name, King of the Andals RT @PImouokhome: @cmesi @THEDawnDickson @HouseSmallBiz @PopComSaaS https://t.co/u3e1m4UHWT Hello, We are a Black owned blockchain company… 15 hours ago

PImouokhome

Princewill Imouokhome @cmesi @THEDawnDickson @HouseSmallBiz @PopComSaaS https://t.co/u3e1m4UHWT Hello, We are a Black owned blockchain c… https://t.co/2rd2j5kLYZ 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Was The World's First Pizza Delivery [Video]

This Was The World's First Pizza Delivery

It’s tough to pin down when the first pizza was made, but there is more clarity on when the first pizza was delivered.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:39Published
Philadelphia Man Driving Innovation To Find Niche In Food Delivery Industry [Video]

Philadelphia Man Driving Innovation To Find Niche In Food Delivery Industry

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:17Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.