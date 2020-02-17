Mom And Dad Save The World Movie (1992)

Mom And Dad Save The World Movie Trailer HD (1992) - Plot synopsis: An alien Overlord plans to blow up the Earth but first, he snatches and proposes to marry an Earthman's wife.



Tweets about this SolomonWOLF🐺👑 RT @Trolls: Unite the Trolls. Save all music. How hard can it be? 😅 Watch the epic new trailer for #TrollsWorldTour, and get tickets to see… 6 seconds ago Corey Atkins @carichardsrn IKR. I am ready to give 100% of my money to the AMAZING government so they can SAVE THE WORLD. Like Superman did in that movie 5 minutes ago NsMurthy @CNN Covid19 has become a killer/thriller movie everyday spreading deaths across the globe but sadly we miss 007Bon… https://t.co/DRLMlR0CuY 40 minutes ago Granny T @CrangesMcbsktbl @AP Just watched “Outbreak”. Uplifting movie about heroes who save the world from a virus that b… https://t.co/8BXQHxjUhr 52 minutes ago Kären Engelbrecht Thought I’d destress with a relaxing movie night and have somehow ended up watching Sam Elliott try to save the world from a deadly virus. 🙃 2 hours ago Mommy Done Lost It Sooo, is this the part of the movie where ⁦⁦@GerardButler⁩ realizes this is the work of crazed bio terrorists, then… https://t.co/n8c7Zb00wT 3 hours ago myles Just watched 2012 and if they movie had serious class overtones, it might have been actually good. Rich people will… https://t.co/bLMH1BSJ6I 3 hours ago