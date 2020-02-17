Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Fire breaks out in GST Bhavan in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar visits site

Watch: Fire breaks out in GST Bhavan in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar visits site

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Fire breaks out in GST Bhavan in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar visits site

Watch: Fire breaks out in GST Bhavan in Mumbai, Ajit Pawar visits site

A fire broke out on the eight floor of the GST bhavan in Mumbai.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the building as fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

No one injured after massive fire breaks out at government building in Mumbai, India [Video]No one injured after massive fire breaks out at government building in Mumbai, India

A fire broke out at a governmental building in Mumbai, India on Monday (February 17). The footage shows the blaze raging through the upper levels of the building and smoke is seen billowing out the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:21Published

Government building in Mumbai engulfed by flames, several feared to be trapped inside [Video]Government building in Mumbai engulfed by flames, several feared to be trapped inside

A governmental building in Mumbai has been engulfed by a large fire and firefighters fear there are workers trapped inside. Filmed on February 17, the footage shows blaze raging through the upper..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.