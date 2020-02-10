Mopar Jeep® Wrangler JPP 20 Reveal
Mopar Jeep® Wrangler JPP 20 Reveal
The Wrangler is one of the most accessorized vehicles in the world, and seeing one in different flavors is somehow customary now to the nameplate.
However, Jeep wants to show off-roading enthusiasts how it's really done with the introduction of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 at the Chicago Auto Show.
Mopar has done all the dirty work on this limited edition Wrangler, featuring a wide array of Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) targeted to the off-road enthusiast.
