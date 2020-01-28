Kathy Bates helps Sam Rockwell's mum get correct cancer treatment 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published Kathy Bates helps Sam Rockwell's mum get correct cancer treatment Sam Rockwell will forever be grateful to Kathy Bates, because one of her lymphedema public service announcements helped his mum get the correct diagnosis for her health woes. 0

