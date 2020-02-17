WATCH LIVE! | STARLINK MISSION LAUNCH

SpaceX is targeting Monday, February 17 at 10:05 a.m.

EST, or 15:05 UTC, for its fifth launch of Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

A backup launch opportunity is available on Tuesday, February 18 at 9:42 a.m.

EST, or 14:42 UTC.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Approximately 45 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX’s two fairing recovery vessels, “Ms. Tree” and “Ms. Chief,” will attempt to recover the two fairing halves.