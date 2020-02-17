Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Block party being held for Rosie's Café owner

Block party being held for Rosie's Café owner

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Block party being held for Rosie's Café owner

Block party being held for Rosie's Café owner

A fundraiser is being held Monday in support of an Escondido restaurant owner who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash late last year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Block party being held for Rosie's Café owner

THEY HAVEN'T DECIDED WHAT THEYWILL DO WITH THE CAT WHEN THEYFIND IT




You Might Like


Tweets about this

bluerosety1

bluerosety So far the journalists we have encountered would rather block us than admit they were wrong. 🤷 Some are even the cr… https://t.co/ymEOwbeOxc 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Block party, fundraiser to be held for owner of Rosie's Café in Escondido [Video]Block party, fundraiser to be held for owner of Rosie's Café in Escondido

A fundraiser is being held Monday in support of an Escondido restaurant owner who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash late last year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

Block party being held for Rosie's Café ownerA fundraiser is being held Monday in support of an Escondido restaurant owner [Video]Block party being held for Rosie's Café ownerA fundraiser is being held Monday in support of an Escondido restaurant owner

A fundraiser is being held Monday in support of an Escondido restaurant owner who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash late last year.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.