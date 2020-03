Chicago is now setting the tone for Auto Shows.

TIMES AND FORTUNES ARE SMILING ON THE CHICAGO AUTO SHOW.

NOW IT IS THE FIRST MAJOR AUTOMOTIVE EVENT OF THE YEAR SINCE THE NORTH AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW HAS BEEN SHIFTED UNTIL JUNE.

WITH THE CHANGE THE SECOND CITY IS FLEXING ITS MUSCLE AS TRUCKS AND CARS MAKE THEIR DEBUT.

FORD WHICH HAS BEEN FOCUSED ON TRUCKS AND SUV’S REMINDED THE WORLD THEY ALSO PLAY IN THE PERFORMANCE REALM WITH THE DEBUT OF A NEW VERSION OF THE GT SUPERCAR.

This not a one off show car.

We call it the liquid carbon Ford GT and it is one of the most exclusive Ford GT’s.

It comes from a very labor intensive and had crated process.

Each car is made from a single batch of material to make sure that the carbon weave flows properly from one panel to the next.

AT THE MORE AFFORDABLE END OF THE SCALE IN COMPARISON, IS THE NEW JAGUAR F TYPE.THIS OPEN ROADSTER HAS NEW LNES AND VISUAL FEATURES THAT ARE REMINISCENT OF THE BRANDS PAST WITH THE LATEST IN HANDLING AND PERFORMANCE UNDER THE HOOD.

(NAT SOT OF HOT WHEELS) AND TO DEMONSTRATE THAT OF COURSE JAGUAR SET UP A HOT WHEELS TRACK.

THIS WAS FOR MORE THAN SHOW.

THE AUTOMAKER IS OFFERING A GRANT OF $50 THOUSAND DOLLARS TO ANY COLLEGE ENGINEERING TEAM THAT CAN CREATE A MORE CHALLENGING SET OF LOOPS.

THE WINNER ALSO GETS RECOGNITION IN THE GUINESS BOOK OF RECORDS.

HOWEVER, THE CHICAGO SHOW HAS A LONG REPUTATION WHERE TRUCKS, SUV’S AND VANS ARE KING AND THIS YEAR THEY WERE WELL REPRESENTED.

(NAT SOT) NISSAN PRESENTED THE NEW FRONTIER WHICH HAS GRADUATED TO MID SIZE STATUS.

THE NEW MODEL COMES WITH A V6 ENGINE, UPGRADED INTERIOR, AND A RAFT OF DRIVER ASSIST TECHNOLOGY.

THAT SOUNDS APPEALING TO CHICAGO COURIER DRIVER DAN MURPHY WHO HAS PUT A MILLION MILES ON HIS FRONTIER.I bought it June 2007 brand new, and I use it for delivery work.

I drive it all day every day.

TO THANK HIM FOR HIS LOYALTY, NISSAN IS GIVING DAN ONE OF THE FIRST NEW TRUCKS COMING OFF THE ASSEMBLY LINE FOR FREE.

ANYONE ELSE WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR THEIRS.

CHRYLSER USED THE OPPORUNITY SHOW TO PREMIERE TWO VERSIONS OF THE PACIFICA, ONE IS AN ALL WHEEL DRIVE VERSION AND THE OTHER IS A VERY UPSCALE TRIM LEVEL CALLED THE PINNACLE.

MENAWHILE THE RAM DIVISION OF THE COMPANY IS RECASTING THE REBEL PICKUP INTO AN OFF THE GRID VEHICLE FOR THE FOILKS WHO REALLY, REALLY WANT TO GET AWAY FROM IT ALL AND GO OVERLAND.

Overlanding is exploding in popularity right now.

So, this truck again is a concept.

The truck again you can buy from us it is a 2019 1500 Rebel with the off the grid concept we included the tent, the fridge, the stove things like that.

So, folks can go and buy that stuff today.

It is just our version of what we see.

IF TRADITIONAL SEDAN TRANSPORTATION IS MORE YOUR STYLE THEN HYUNDAI’S HYBRID VERSION OF THENEWEST SONATA MIGHT HAVE SOME APPEAL ( NAT SOT) OR IF PERFORMANCE AND STREET RACING SPEAKS TO YOU THEN HONDA’S LATEST R VERSION OF THE CIVIC MIGHT GET YOUR HEART PUMPING.

TOYOTA WHICH HAS A PRESENCE IN NEARLY EVERY SEGMENT OF THE MOBILITY MARKET PLAYED TO THE LOCAL CROWD WITH VARIATIONS ON ITS TRUCKS AND UNVEILING A XSE VERSION OF THE REDESIGNED HIGHLANDER CROSSOVER..FOR THE RECORD THE HIGHLANDER IS NOW AS LARGE AS WHAT USED TO BE REFERRED TO AS FULL SIZE SUV'STHE VOLKSWAGEN BRAND IS SQUEEZING TWO MORE MODELS OUT OF ITS FULL SIZED SUV THE ATLAS.

ONE SEATS UP TO SEVEN PASSENGERS AND THE OTHER ONLY HAS TWO ROWS –ACCOMODATING FIVE.

AT THE SAME TIME THE GLOBAL AUTOMAKER RECOGNIZES THAT ELECTRIC VEHICLES SHOULD BECOME MORE PROMINENT IN A FEW YEARS.

I think that we will reach the tipping point when EV’s begin to be cost competitive with similarly sized and similarly performanced internal crossover vehicles.

THEN THE REAL SALES JOB WILL BE SELLING THE PUBLIC ON MAKING THE CHANGEOVER.

