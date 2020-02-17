Global  

'Justin Fashanu is an LGBT+ icon'

Proud Canaries fan group member Di Cunningham says Justin Fashanu should be remembered as an "LGBT+ icon", as well as a "magical footballer" for Norwich City.
Justin Fashanu, England’s First Openly Gay Footballer, Honoured In Hall Of Fame [Video]Justin Fashanu, England’s First Openly Gay Footballer, Honoured In Hall Of Fame

England’s first and only openly gay male professional footballer, Justin Fashanu, is inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame. The induction comes on what would have been the..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published

