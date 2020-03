IRC pushing back against Brightline

EXPANSION OF THE BRIGHTLINETRAIN FROM WEST PALM BEACH TOORLANDO MAY - NOT - BE OVER -INDIAN RIVER COUNTY LEADERSMAY BE GOING TO THE U-SSUPREME COURT - WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY IS HERE WITH A BIGVOTE COMING UP TOMORROW..SHANNON, THIS LEGAL FIGHT WASALL BUT OVER LAST MONTH -CLEARING THE WAY FOR BRIGHTLINE- BUT NOW - PRIVATE MONEY ISAPPARENTLY COMING IN TO CHANGETHAT -COUNTY DOCUMENTS SHOW AS MUCHAS 200 THOUSAND DOLLARS ISBEING RAISED BY PRIVATECITIZENS INDIAN RIVER COUNTYIS CHALLENGING THE LEGALITY OFOVER NEARLY TWO BILLIONDOLLARS IN TAX EXEMPT PRIVATEBONDS TO FUND THE EXPANSION -IN A LETTER FROM THE COUNTYATTORNEY - THE PRIVATE MONEYWOULBE GOWARDS ASKING THESUPREME COURT TO TAKE THE CASE- ALSO AIMS TO HIRE ANATTORNEY WHO ONCE CLERKED WITHTHE LATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICEANTONIN SCALIA.

INDIAN RIVERCOUNTY HAS OPPOSED THEBRIGHTLINE EXPANSION FROM THESTART - AND STOPPING THESE TAXEXEMPT BONDS WOULD LIKELY ENDTHE EXPANSION.IN HIS LETTER THE COUNTYATTORNEY SAYS IF THE SUPREMECOURT TAKES THE CASE - THEYARGUING IT WOULD COAST 400THOISAND DOLLARS WHICH HE SAYSTHE COUNTY ALREADY HAS IN ANACCOUNT - COUNTY COMMISSIONERSARE EXPECTED TO DECIDE WHETHERTO GIVE THIS GREEN LIGHTTOMORROW.

