Santa Clara Co. Park Closed After Mountain Lion Attacks 6-Year-Old 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:14s - Published Santa Clara Co. Park Closed After Mountain Lion Attacks 6-Year-Old A popular Santa Clara County park is closed after a mountain lion attacked a 6-year old. Devin Fehely went to Rancho San Antonio Park where rangers are trying to track down the cat before it attacks again.

