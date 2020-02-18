Global  

Badgers focused on winning - home or road - regardless of venue

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Badgers focused on winning - home or road - regardless of venue
Badgers focused on winning - home or road - regardless of venue

THE BADGERS WILLNOW PLAYCONSECUTIVE HOMEGAMES FOR THEFIRST TIME SINCENOVEMBER...HARD TO BELIEVE,RIGHT?THINK BACK TONOVEMBER WHENWISCONSIN PLAYEDFOUR-STRAIGHT INTHE KOHL CENTER...THEY WON ALL FOUR!BUT NOW COMINGOFF BACK TO BACKWINS - AT HOMEAGAINST OHIO STATE,AND AT NEBRASKA...GREG GARD ISTELLING HIS TEAM... ITDOESN'T MATTERWHERE THEY PLAY,OR WHO THEY PLAY...JUST HOW THEYPLAY..."You know I told the teamSaturday before the gameat Nebraska that the17,000 or whatever they'reall dressed in red, they'recheering for us.

The thingis they can't defend theycan't rebound.

It's not thevenue that determines oursuccess.

It's not thelocation, it's how we play.And so let's go play howour potential indicates wecan play."TOMORROW'S GAMETIPS AT 6 O CLOCK ONE-S-P-N...THE PHOENIXWOMEN ARE INJEO




