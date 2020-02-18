'Govt afraid' vs 'Pak proxy': Cong divided over British MP deportation| OneIndia News

Global  

Congress divided over British MP deportation, Tharoor says govt afraid while Singhvi calls her Pak proxy; Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi engage in latest Twitter spat; Sunny Deol slammed for saying no one better than him at beating up people, Sachin Tendulkar's iconic 2011 World Cup photo wins Laureus sporting award and more news
