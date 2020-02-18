Controversial float throw at the Krewe of Nereids Parade

- what was meant as a time of - celebration quickly turned- into anything but.- yesterday afternoon the krewe o- nereids rolled for it's - annual mardi gras parade and on- of the throws caught- attention coastwide.- news 25's victoria bailey has - the story.- - "it's a deplorable act and when i heard it- was with a 12-year-old child it- made that much worse" waveland mayor mike smith is- talking about a young parade- - - - goer who receieved this throw - during the krewe of - - - - nereids parade sunday afternoon- "first of all it broke my heart then it made me angry and we- don't tolerate that type of - behavior.

- even though this was in the cit- of bay st.

Louis and not in - waveland it doesn't - matter to me.

I wanted to make- sure that what was right was- right," allegedly during the parade thi- float was tossing black - - - - dolls dressed in what many are- considering "traditional mammy" attire that dates back t the 1930s with a beaded noose - around her neck.- something gulfport reisdent - jeffery hulum.- "it hurts for a person who fought for this country to come- back and see the same - thing study going on on a - day-to-day basis" says is outrageous during a - family friendly event.- " no one in their actual right mind can think this is right.

I- opens up un healed wounds - from the past, from the jim cro- era.

There's no other way aroun- it.

The dry - humor, it's not funny, the- insensativity of people's - feelings is unwanted" according to smith, the float - accused isn't affiliated with - the krewe of nereids- organization.

- and hulum says he hopes to- prevent this from happening - to anyone else on the coast.- "this is what we have done a letter was given to the harriso- county board of - - - - supervisors today.

Another- letter will be given to the cit- council of the city of- gulfport and what we are doing- is asking them until the- situation is rectified or that- person is brought up to face- what they done that float shoul- not be allowed to - participate in upcoming parades- here in gulfport."

Both smith and hulum are- encouraging whoever's - responsible to step foward.

- "it's a teachable honorable by holding the person who did it - accountable and the - people who refuse to bring that- person forward is just as - - - - guilty as the person who- committed this infraction upon- the african-american community" it's a hasiste act and i think- that that person should step- forward admit their wrong - - - - doing and try to