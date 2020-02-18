'Our apprentices do pretty well': construction apprentices getting competitive wages

Been left in the dark -- coming up.

Local operating engineers up in canby trains apprentices to become skilled construction journeymen... but more than that -- they provide a space for those apprentices to learn and grow in tonight's skilled to work: kezi is partnering with employers in our area... to address the lack of workers for skilled jobs.

Up in canby you can get trained on cranes... heavy diesel machinery... even 18 wheeler trucks... but while you're getting trained... you're also working... and getting paid director of training... lonnie land says that first year apprentices can make over 30 dollars an hour... or 80 percent of a journeyman's wage "and into the second year you get 85 percent.... and then of course 90... 95 and then when you graduate you're at 100 percent of a journeyman's scale so most of our apprentices do pretty well."

Land says that they are always looking for new people to hire because construction is an industry with frequent turnovers... for more information head to our website and click on the skilled to