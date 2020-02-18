Global  

MSU, MGCCC sign pathways agreement

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Mississippi State and MGCCC have agreed to work together to enhance opportunities for Mississippi students in technical and culinary fields.

School's - gymnasium.- - mississippi state and mgccc hav- agreed to work together to- enhance opportunities for - mississippi students in - technical and culinary fields.- the pathways agreements allow - mississippi gulf coast- students to complete their- bachelor's degrees in - applied science or culinary art- technology programs at- mississippi state.- the agreements signed last week- between school presidents - outline which courses must be - taken from each institution to- fulfill degree requirements.- credits in the program can be - earned online or in-person- classes on campus in starkville- for more information on the - program, visit mgccc-dot- - edu.-




