Arrested for domestic violence and aggravated assault

- system.

- - one biloxi man is waking up - behind bars this morning on a - warrant for domestic viloence - and aggravated- assault.- biloxi police arrested 37-- year-old brandon lee- walker after an investigation - into an alleged domestic assaul- dispute yesterday on the 100th- block of st.

Paul street in - biloxi.

- after further investigating...- biloxi police arrested walker - as the suspect.

- he is being held at the harriso- county jail