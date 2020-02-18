At the lan.

The drag raing beins at 12 in the afternoon.

The sno for a day pass if you're looking for somethin ice fishing for free!

Today andw you can fish for free in new york!

We went up to delta lake state park to see how busy it was, and it was packed!

Ther was also an ice fishing derby, put on by the lee center rod and gun club.

Doug martin/chairman of ice fishingderby "it was acolds we're doing well.

Cody gonser/lee center resident "i always come to delta becuase it's right down the road from me.

Anything i can catch man there's pike out there, walleye, everything.

Perch.

The next free fishing weekend...there won't