How Dinosaur Footprints Ended Up on a Cave Ceiling Finally Solved

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:12s
Did dinosaurs, walking on all fours, use their hands to walk across a cave’s ceiling?

Scientists have been puzzled by these odd fossils for decades.

Now thanks to an unlikely clue, we have an answer.

Dinosaur Footprints Revealed On A Cave Ceiling In Australia [Video]

Dinosaur Footprints Revealed On A Cave Ceiling In Australia

Scientists say they’ve cracked the case of how the footprints of a theropod dinosaur who apparently walked on all fours ended up on the ceiling of a cave in Queensland, Australia.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:46Published
