Japan To Start HIV Drug Trials For Coronavirus

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, Japan is exploring new treatment options.

CytoDyn files with the FDA to study leronlimab as a treatment for coronavirus respiratory symptoms

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) has submitted an investigational new drug application with the US Food and...
Proactive Investors - Published

AIM ImmunoTech reaches deal with Japan to test Ampligen as coronavirus treatment

AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE American: AIM), the biopharma group, has revealed that Japan’s National...
Proactive Investors - Published


