If Student Loan Forgiveness Doesn’t Happen, Here Are Some Ways to Pay Down Your College Debt

If you’re facing student loan debt, here are some ways to pay it down quicker if student loan forgiveness doesn’t materialize.

Pennygem’s Justin Kircher has the story.
dailycovfefe

Daily Covfefe RT @wdunlap: @EddieZipperer Student loan forgiveness doesn’t forgive the loan. It just transfers the loan to those who never agreed to the… 2 minutes ago

lolliedoodle

Lolliedoodle RT @wdunlap: @dbongino Student loan forgiveness doesn’t forgive the loan. It just transfers the loan to those who never agreed to the loan… 3 minutes ago

kwoodruff1

Kevin Woodruff RT @Lrihendry: Student loan forgiveness doesn’t forgive the loan. It just transfers the loan to those who have never asked for the loan,… 12 minutes ago

jewelofthenine

JTJ RT @DougAllenTX: Student loan forgiveness doesn’t forgive the loan. It just transfers the loan to those who never asked for the loan, agree… 30 minutes ago


Students turn to 'sugar dating' to pay off debts [Video]Students turn to 'sugar dating' to pay off debts

The student loan debt crisis is reaching an all-time high of $1.6 trillion and continues to rise. Now, some college students are getting help with loans in an unconventional way – through..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:20Published

USC To Offer Free Tuition For Families Making Less Than 80K Per Year [Video]USC To Offer Free Tuition For Families Making Less Than 80K Per Year

The University of Southern California has made a major announcement. Thursday, they announced major news for students from families with incomes below $80,000. Those families will soon receive free..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

