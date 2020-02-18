Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy

Global  

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy early Tuesday morning.

According to CNN, court documents were filed in Delaware bankruptcy court.

The youth organization listed liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million, but $50,000 or less in assets.

The bankruptcy filing comes at a time when the organization faces hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits.

As a result of the filing, all civil litigation against the organization is suspended.
Panel chosen to represent victims in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A lawyer for the Boy Scouts of America apologized to victims of sexual...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



