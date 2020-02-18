Global  

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From 'Health Issues'

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From 'Health Issues'

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour, Including Stop In Sunrise, To Recover From ‘Health Issues’

Ozzy Osbourne is canceling the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” which means he won’t be performing in South Florida in May in order to recover from recent “health issues”.

Katie Johnston reports.
