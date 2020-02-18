'Eddie DeBartolo is a great man' -Jim Brown

DeBartolo Jr. pleaded guilty in 1998 for failing to report a felony in a bribery case.

He avoided prison, but agreed to pay penalties of $1 million, serve two years of probation and testify in the trials against the former Louisiana Governor Edwin W.

Edwards and his son.

DeBartolo Jr., whose team won five Super Bowl titles during his tenure as owner, was selected to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Trump has visibly relished using his presidential pardon power, issuing pardons of late boxer Jack Johnson; Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of an Arizona county; and ex-White House aide Lewis "Scooter" Libby, among others.