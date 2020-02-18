McCain and Behar clash over Bloomberg on February 18, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 06:25s - Published Joy Behar and Meghan McCain sparred over Michael Bloomberg's campaign

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this MSN Video 'The View': Meghan McCain, Joy Behar clash over Trump, Bloomberg https://t.co/rStaOJhgYs https://t.co/EnsYuEyAIL 5 days ago Tina Rubio Stupid women who listen to this parrots? https://t.co/I03vM4BWCv 1 week ago 📰The_News_DIVA📰 Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Clash Over Bloomberg: “Who I Vote For Is None of Your Business!” https://t.co/eYg2kZAHI3 1 week ago