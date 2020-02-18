Cooler changes are coming just in time for the weekend!

Hump day looks warm and humid again but just wait until Friday!



Recent related videos from verified sources One More Hot Day



After patchy fog early we will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs climbing into the mid 80s. Overnight a cold front arrives in SWFL and that will bring a chance of a shower and big.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:25 Published 2 weeks ago Pattern changes from summer back to winter by Thursday



Warm, breezy Wed. with scattered showers and storms. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:51 Published 3 weeks ago