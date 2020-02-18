Global  

Directors James Lee Hernandez & Brian Lazarte Speak On The HBO Documentary, "McMillion$"

Directors James Lee Hernandez & Brian Lazarte Speak On The HBO Documentary, 'McMillion$'

Directors James Lee Hernandez & Brian Lazarte Speak On The HBO Documentary, "McMillion$"

A six-part documentary series from executive producer Mark Wahlberg, HBO's "McMillion$" chronicles the stranger-than-fiction true story of how $24 million-dollars was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly game of the 1990s, the mystery mastermind behind the scam and the intrepid FBI agents on his trail.

Directed by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, the series unravels the twisted threads of the fast-food fraud through firsthand accounts and archival footage.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC
