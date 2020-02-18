Leipzig sticking to game plan despite Tottenham injuries, says Nagelsmann

SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 18, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RB LEIPZIG COACH, JULIAN NAGELSMANN, SAYING: "We prepared (for) Tottenham in detail.

It doesn't matter if Harry Kane or Son (Heung-min) will play.

For Tottenham, perhaps it would be better if Kane and Son played, but for us it's better if they do not play.

But the plan we prepared and told our team this morning, so we will not change the plan for tomorrow.

In my team we're also playing without (Dayot) Upamecano, without (Ibrahima) Konate, without (Willi) Orban, so it's the same.

And we prepared for Tottenham with or without Son, I hope, the best way." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RB LEIPZIG COACH, JULIAN NAGELSMANN, SAYING: "No, it's only a game between Leipzig and Tottenham.

I don't know, eight years ago or nine years ago when Tim Wiese, a former goalkeeper of Hoffenheim, called me 'Baby Mourinho'.

But it took just two weeks when he called my 'Baby Mourinho'.

After that, I was Julian again.

So, tomorrow it's Leipzig against Tottenham and not Mourinho vs.

'Baby Mourinho'." 4.

SQUAD WARMING UP DURING TRAINING SESSION STORY: RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday (February 17) said his side will not change their approach to Wednesday's (February 19) Champions League last-16 first-leg match against Tottenham Hotspur despite the fact his opponent will be short both forward Son Heung-min and striker Harry Kane.

Son fractured his right arm at the weekend and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has said he does not expect him to play again this season.

Kane is sidelined until April with a hamstring injury.

Though Nagelsmann heaped praise on Mourinho he said the matchup did not boil down to a "Mourinho vs.

'Baby Mourinho'" in reference to a nickname he was once given from former Hoffenheim goalkeeper Tim Wiese.