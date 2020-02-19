Chicago Leaders Condemn Deployment Of Elite Border Patrol Units 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:57s - Published Chicago Leaders Condemn Deployment Of Elite Border Patrol Units They decry Trump's plan to send 100 border agents to sanctuary cities and warn that it could depress the immigrants' count in the 2020 census. 0

