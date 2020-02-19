Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Coronavirus' economic impact on India

Sitharaman said that no one aired concerns regarding price rise.



Tweets about this Man_ki_baat RT @CNNnews18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is no need to press the "panic button" due to the global coronavirus epidemic… 6 days ago News18 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is no need to press the "panic button" due to the global coronavirus… https://t.co/HeAe25KDf0 1 week ago News18 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is no need to press the "panic button" due to the global coronavirus… https://t.co/f3AyBnX0Mh 1 week ago Harshal Naidu RT @IndiaToday: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman has said that the government is keeping a close watch on impact of #coronavirus outbreak… 1 week ago India Today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman has said that the government is keeping a close watch on impact of #coronavirus… https://t.co/gELSow88sC 1 week ago Firstpost #NirmalaSitharman said the government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the #coronavirus outbreak on the In… https://t.co/XsZCrgyHBb 1 week ago