CHARLIE'S ANGELS movie -The Closet - Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska

CHARLIE'S ANGELS movie -The Closet Plot synopsis: In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally.

With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.