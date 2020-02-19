Case Of Coronavirus, Possible Second Case Under Quarantine In Napa

A single confirmed case of novel coronavirus evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan is currently under isolation at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to health officials.

WUSA9 Northern Virginia resident being treated for possible coronavirus, second pending case in the state https://t.co/WCvV8sULor 15 hours ago

💬 Mike Northern Virginia resident being tested for possible coronavirus, second pending case in the state https://t.co/m6kip9fofy via @WUSA9 15 hours ago

13News Now Northern Virginia resident being tested for possible coronavirus, second pending case in the state https://t.co/AzHEDZaTKu 14 hours ago

jenny juulpod RT @wusa9 : Northern Virginia resident being treated for possible coronavirus, second pending case in the state https://t.co/WCvV8sULor 13 hours ago

Mad_Squirrel This allegedly happened in China with 2 cases (weeks ago). But here's some confirmation of it happening elsewhere.… https://t.co/qXCGPF3IDm 5 hours ago