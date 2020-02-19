Global  

In Secret movie (2013) - Clip - Elizabeth Olsen, Oscar Isaac

In Secret movie (2013) - Clip with Elizabeth Olsen and Oscar Isaac - Plot synopsis: Thérèse grows up with her aunt and cousin.

Around 1860 the aunt decides they move to Paris and that her son and Thérèse get married.

The joy- and loveless life changes when her husband brings a friend home.

The affair turns ugly for all.

Director: Charlie Stratton Writers: Émile Zola, Neal Bell, Charlie Stratton Stars: Elizabeth Olsen, Oscar Isaac, Tom Felton Genre: Crime, Drama

