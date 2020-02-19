Global  

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury touch down in Las Vegas for much anticipated rematch

EDITORS NOTE - CONTAINS PROFANITY VIDEO SHOWS BOXERS TYSON FURY AND DEONTAY WILDER ARRIVING IN LAS VEGAS AHEAD OF THEIR HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES.

(FEBRUARY 18,

EDITORS NOTE - CONTAINS PROFANITY VIDEO SHOWS BOXERS TYSON FURY AND DEONTAY WILDER ARRIVING IN LAS VEGAS AHEAD OF THEIR HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES.

(FEBRUARY 18, 2020) (

Class="kln">ESPN AND FOX SPORTS - MUST ON-AIR COURTESY) 1.

TYSON FURY ARRIVES AT MGM GRAND HOTEL 2.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) TYSON FURY SAYING Unidentified Master of Ceremonies: "What's up?

How are you doing Tyson?" Tyson Fury: "I'm doing very well.

I'm very happy to see how many people have turned out for this event." Unidentified Master of Ceremonies: "It's the first day of fight week and look how many fans have shown up?" Tyson Fury: "Who's ready for a fucking war?" 3.

WHITE FLASH (SOUNDBITE)(English) TYSON FURY SAYING Unidentified Master of Ceremonies: "Are you still sticking by second round knockout?" Tyson Fury: "100 per cent!

Two rounds!" 4.

WIDE SHOT OF DEONTAY WILDER ARRIVING AT MGM GRAND HOTEL 5.

CLOSE UP OF WILDER ARRIVES AT MGM GRAND ARRIVAL CEREMONY 6.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) DEONTAY WILDER SAYING "It's going to be an amazing feeling due to the fact that this is my 11th consecutive title defense.

I'm tied right now with my idol, my GOAT of boxing.

That's Muhammad Ail.

So one I beat Tyson Fury and knock him out in devastating fashion I will go on and even breaking the tie-breaker with Muhammad Ail I'm going to go on to do even more amazing things.

My goal is to have one champion, one face, one name in the heavyweight division and I'm on the pursuit of that.

I'm looking forward to all those accomplishments and fulfilling my goals and dreams and allowing the fans to come along with me and witness the greatness." 7.

WHITE FLASH 8.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) DEONTAY WILDER SAYING "Bama (Alabama) where you at baby!

Unidentified Master of Ceremonies: "Deontay thank you." Deontay Wilder: "Bomb squad!

Thank you guys very much!" STORY: Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury arrived in Las Vegas on Tuesday (February 18) ahead of their WBC title showdown on Saturday night.

The rematch features unbeaten WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder and former champion Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury.

Fury is considered the slight underdog by Las Vegas oddsmakers.

The two fought to a controversial draw fourteen months ago.

Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) scored a pair of knockdowns in that fight but ultimately was unable to put Fury away.

(Production: Peter Bullock)



