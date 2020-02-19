Watch: CCTV visuals of robbers looting a bank in Bihar's Muzaffarpur 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:07s - Published Watch: CCTV visuals of robbers looting a bank in Bihar's Muzaffarpur CCTV footage shows a bank robbery in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The unidentified criminals looted Rs 8 lakh from a private bank. The incident took place on the evening of Feb 18. Police are investigating the matter. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this