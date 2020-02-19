Global  

John Beilein out as Cleveland Cavaliers Coach

John Beilein out as Cleveland Cavaliers Coach

John Beilein out as Cleveland Cavaliers Coach

John Beilein Out as Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Associate head coach J.B.

Bickerstaff will be promoted to replace Beilein as head coach, according to ESPN.

Beilein will inform his staff and players of the news when they return from All-Star break on Wednesday.

Beilein signed a five-year contract with Cleveland in the offseason, a deal that paid him more than $4 million per year.

The team and Beilein agreed to a settlement that will pay the coach a portion of his remaining salary for the 2019-2020 season.

Beilein joined the Cavaliers after spending 12 seasons as the head coach of the University of Michigan.

He led Michigan to two Final Fours and four Big Ten tournament and regular-season titles.

Beilein struggled to connect with his NBA players and had to apologize in January after he referred to his players as "no longer playing as a bunch of thugs."

Recent related news from verified sources

AP Source: Cavs, Bickerstaff agree to multi-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers and coach J.B. Bickerstaff have agreed to terms on a...
Seattle Times - Published


