Midday Guest 2/19/20 - Mardi Gras Fundraiser

Midday Guest 2/19/20 - Mardi Gras Fundraiser

Midday Guest 2/19/20 - Mardi Gras Fundraiser

Neely Bryan from the West Point Clay County Animal Shelter is here to talk about the shelter's upcoming Mardi Gras Fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be at The Pavilion at Town Creek and admission is $30.

The event will take place 6 pm to 12 am on Feb.

22.

For more information call 662-524-4430.
Midday Guest 2/19/20 - Mardi Gras Fundraiser

