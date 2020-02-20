Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Two Cruise Ship Evacuees Being Treated at Napa County Medical Center

Two Cruise Ship Evacuees Being Treated at Napa County Medical Center

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Two Cruise Ship Evacuees Being Treated at Napa County Medical Center

Two Cruise Ship Evacuees Being Treated at Napa County Medical Center

The Napa County Public Health Department confirms two patients were transported from Travis Air Force Base to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and are being treated in isolation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WhoaNelly18

WhoaNelly @MollyJongFast I thought it was only going to take few days? When he lied about it being 15 because the first rou… https://t.co/ttob3EXfq1 1 day ago

NPPperson

The Moderate @lisastark351 I live by March Airforce Base in S. California. They held evacuees there 14days. Afterwards, they wer… https://t.co/Ya55hOEAxo 2 days ago

RightMatters1

RightMatters @veabiler @real_defender @realDonaldTrump @RonaldKlain Our government here in Australia seems to have successfully… https://t.co/l2he156Hcj 3 days ago

JakobRyRod

Jakob Rodriguez Evacuees from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship are also in the process of being released from quarantine at San Ant… https://t.co/AYJj5Om2cT 3 days ago

cali_tami

Tj RT @ksatnews: 120+ coronavirus evacuees from Diamond Princess cruise ship to be released from quarantine in San Antonio - The evacuees bein… 3 days ago

coronacurator

CORONAVIRUS REPORT RT @howroute: Multiple 'high risk' #coronavirus evacuees from quarantined cruise ship brought to Omaha, Nebraska. Two planes carrying Ameri… 4 days ago

sofactual1990

So Factual More than 120 Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees being released from quarantine https://t.co/uC9MQiPFA2 5 days ago

latbenning

ZOYA OKOYE RT @WRCB: QUARANTINE LIFTED: Health officials in Texas are reporting that more than 120 evacuees from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship are… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Crystal River couple returns to Florida after nearly a month of quarantine [Video]Crystal River couple returns to Florida after nearly a month of quarantine

The couple spent 12 days in quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan due to a coronavirus outbreak before returning to American soil, and quarantining for another two weeks at..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:37Published

California adds to coronavirus cases, death toll [Video]California adds to coronavirus cases, death toll

The first fatality outside of Washington state from the coronavirus was reported Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 11, and new confirmed cases were reported around the two most populous cities, New..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.