Two Cruise Ship Evacuees Being Treated at Napa County Medical Center

The Napa County Public Health Department confirms two patients were transported from Travis Air Force Base to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and are being treated in isolation.



Tweets about this WhoaNelly @MollyJongFast I thought it was only going to take few days? When he lied about it being 15 because the first rou… https://t.co/ttob3EXfq1 1 day ago The Moderate @lisastark351 I live by March Airforce Base in S. California. They held evacuees there 14days. Afterwards, they wer… https://t.co/Ya55hOEAxo 2 days ago RightMatters @veabiler @real_defender @realDonaldTrump @RonaldKlain Our government here in Australia seems to have successfully… https://t.co/l2he156Hcj 3 days ago Jakob Rodriguez Evacuees from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship are also in the process of being released from quarantine at San Ant… https://t.co/AYJj5Om2cT 3 days ago Tj RT @ksatnews: 120+ coronavirus evacuees from Diamond Princess cruise ship to be released from quarantine in San Antonio - The evacuees bein… 3 days ago CORONAVIRUS REPORT RT @howroute: Multiple 'high risk' #coronavirus evacuees from quarantined cruise ship brought to Omaha, Nebraska. Two planes carrying Ameri… 4 days ago So Factual More than 120 Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees being released from quarantine https://t.co/uC9MQiPFA2 5 days ago ZOYA OKOYE RT @WRCB: QUARANTINE LIFTED: Health officials in Texas are reporting that more than 120 evacuees from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship are… 5 days ago