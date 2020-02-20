Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Son of school crossing guard hit, killed by car speaks out

Son of school crossing guard hit, killed by car speaks out

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Son of school crossing guard hit, killed by car speaks out

Son of school crossing guard hit, killed by car speaks out

Bob Nill, 88, was struck by a car near 54th Street and Leavenworth Road just before 8 a.m.

Tuesday.

Witnesses said Nill was able to get two boys to safety before he was hit.

He died later that day from his injuries.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HeidiTobin7

Heidi Tobin 👠 RT @22Words: Hero School Crossing Guard, 88, Killed Pushing Two Children out of Speeding Car’s Path https://t.co/tZSlX6Enjv 1 week ago

SBLewisSB

S B Lewis Bob Nill, Christ the King Catholic School crossing guard, killed while saving the lives of two children - The Washi… https://t.co/OGMiuB3aSD 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy Dies After Getting Hit by Car While Walking to School in LA [Video]

Boy Dies After Getting Hit by Car While Walking to School in LA

A 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by an SUV on the way to school in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:50Published
Mom Wants Jail Time For School Principal Accused Of Hitting 7-Year-Old Autistic Son With Door [Video]

Mom Wants Jail Time For School Principal Accused Of Hitting 7-Year-Old Autistic Son With Door

The mother of a 7-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted by the principal at his Harlem school is now talking about what happened. Police say back in january, the principal at hit the boy with a..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:41Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.