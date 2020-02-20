Jurors In Weinstein Rape Trial Ask To Review Rosie Perez Testimony And Look At Paul Feldsher's Texts

Global  

Juors in Harvey Wesintein’s rape trial asked to review testomony from a former production assistant and Rosie Perez.

According to Reuters, the assistant and actress claim Weinstein sexually assaulted and raped them.

The jury also asked to see texts to Weinstein from defense witness Paul Feldsher before ending their second day of deliberations.

When asked by reporters whether he was worried, Weinstein took a serious tone and shook his head no.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sexualt assaulting and raping both women.
