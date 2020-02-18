Global  

Ashley Graham Shows Off Post-Baby Stretch Marks On Instagram

Ashley Graham gave birth to her son Isacc Menelik Giovanni Ervin in January 2020.

According to the HuffPost, she wrote about her pregnancy weight and learning to accept her body changing.

Now the new mother shared a body positive photo of her post-baby stretch marks.

Many women supported her photo, including model friends Karlie Kloss and Lily Aldridge.

One woman expressed being ashamed of her stretch marks but then growing to love her “war wounds.”
