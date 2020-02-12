Human Capital movie (2020) - starring Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Marisa Tomei, Alex Wolff

Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Human Capital movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The lives of two families become fatefully intertwined following an impulsive business deal and a tragic hit-and-run accident... directed by Marc Meyers starring Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, Peter Sarsgaard, Marisa Tomei, Alex Wolff, Fred Hechinger, Paul Sparks, Aasif Mandvi, Betty Gabriel release date March 20, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD)
